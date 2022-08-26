iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 7,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Get Rating ) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.