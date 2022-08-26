iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 7,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $25.27.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
