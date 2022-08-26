iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,818 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $51,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 539,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,959,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,425. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

