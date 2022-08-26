iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 617,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 474,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS ICF traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.21. 53,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

