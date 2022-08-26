iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $47,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after buying an additional 53,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 145,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.34. 10,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.