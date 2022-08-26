iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 74.1% in August

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the July 31st total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
SLQD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 4,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,623. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $51.83.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
