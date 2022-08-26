IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSML traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 1,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,978. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

