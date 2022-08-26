IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $478,400.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $478,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,419,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,907,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 4.0 %

IPG Photonics stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 243,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

