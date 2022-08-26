IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $478,400.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $478,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,419,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,907,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00.
IPG Photonics Trading Down 4.0 %
IPG Photonics stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 243,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
