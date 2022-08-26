IoTeX Market Capitalization Tops $312.53 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $312.53 million and approximately $20.99 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00159326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00128236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032248 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.