Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Root (ROOT)

Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2022 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.26 to $20.93. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Root had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $30.00.

8/16/2022 – Root had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Root had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $37.26. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $25.20. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $32.40.

7/12/2022 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $22.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Root Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Root by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

