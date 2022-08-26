Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Essent Group (ESNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) recently:

8/22/2022 – Essent Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2022 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $54.00.

8/10/2022 – Essent Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $54.00.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,939. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.29%.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

