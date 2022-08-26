Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSCT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 477,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PSCT stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.65. 2,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $157.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.