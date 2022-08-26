Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,805 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

PDBC opened at $17.94 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

