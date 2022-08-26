Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.