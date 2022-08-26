Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit stock opened at $465.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

