Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) SVP Douglas Foley Sells 1,600 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

