Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Acquires $501,128.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

