Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Short Interest Update

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEL remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,745. Integrated Wellness Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 119.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 2,141.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 448,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 428,220 shares in the last quarter.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

