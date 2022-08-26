Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.548-1.566 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.69-0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1,100.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,979 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

