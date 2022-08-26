Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. The company had a trading volume of 246,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,197. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $111.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 23,042 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,145,901.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,243,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,166,701.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.13 per share, with a total value of $2,145,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,243,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,166,701.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 108,607 shares of company stock worth $10,206,351. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,275.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.