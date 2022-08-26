Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP Sells $17,767.75 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) EVP Alejandro Galindo sold 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $17,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 777,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alejandro Galindo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, July 31st, Alejandro Galindo acquired 5,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,650.00.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.96 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MannKind by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Stories

