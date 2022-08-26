Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total transaction of C$500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,073,390.

Shares of FSV traded down C$3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$167.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.59. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$145.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.3200001 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

