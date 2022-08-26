Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

About Evolent Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after buying an additional 544,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

