Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells 1,551 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $21,993.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,781.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $38,078.81.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.

TRDA stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 22,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,100. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

