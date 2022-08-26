Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $593,241.40 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $593,241.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Read More
