Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 41,500 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.44. 1,914,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,409. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.70.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

