Insider Buying: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Buys $109,900.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Upland Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ UPLD opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $39.90.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
