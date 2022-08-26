Insider Buying: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Buys $109,900.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upland Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 517,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,380 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Upland Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.