Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Rating) insider Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of TPG Telecom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.61 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of A$561,000.00 ($392,307.69).

TPG Telecom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get TPG Telecom alerts:

TPG Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications to consumers, business, enterprise, government and wholesale customers services. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 28,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; and 7,000 submarine cable systems; and fiber internet, enterprise ethernet, cloud, SD-WAN, mobility, internet of things, and answering and messaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.