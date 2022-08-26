Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Acquires $16,500.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 25,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,719.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

