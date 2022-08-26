Insider Buying: Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Buys 1,922 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,085. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.0 %

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $11,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

