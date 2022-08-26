Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $147,220.96 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,093,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,846,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.04 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $472.54 million, a P/E ratio of 125.33 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.