Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($95,154.66).

On Monday, June 6th, Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($41,928.47).

CRE stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 307 ($3.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,827. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 514.98 ($6.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 357.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s payout ratio is -1.74%.

CRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

