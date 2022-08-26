Insider Buying: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Purchases C$76,775.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,529,754.75.

Mario Plourde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cascades alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Mario Plourde acquired 700 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,013.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Mario Plourde acquired 800 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,888.00.

Cascades Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$936.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.45.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.31.

About Cascades

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.