Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Acquires 16,879 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 16,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,630.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,351.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BLIN stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.48. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.08.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
