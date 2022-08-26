Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Acquires 16,879 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 16,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,630.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,351.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 5.9 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.48. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

