Insider Buying: Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Purchases 565 Shares of Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) insider Sharon Warburton acquired 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$69.98 ($48.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,538.14 ($27,649.05).

Blackmores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

