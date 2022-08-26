Insider Buying: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $290.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.73.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in AON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.