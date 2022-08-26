Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $34,920.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,002,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,702,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

