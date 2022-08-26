Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Down to $21.55

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $21.00. Inotiv shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $536.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
