Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Innovative International Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 193,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Innovative International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

