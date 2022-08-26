InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Down to $34.47

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.47, but opened at $33.70. InMode shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 5,405 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

InMode Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in InMode by 10.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

