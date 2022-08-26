Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Down 0.4 %

INFY stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

