Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $210,988.75 and approximately $316.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00807377 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016867 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. "

