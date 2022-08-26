Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 12,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Inca One Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,594.31. The firm has a market cap of C$7.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

