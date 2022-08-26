Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Up 176.9% in August

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IPGGF stock traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,551. Imperium Technology Group has a 12-month low of 1.38 and a 12-month high of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.96.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

