Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Up 176.9% in August

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %

IPGGF stock traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,551. Imperium Technology Group has a 12-month low of 1.38 and a 12-month high of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.96.

Get Imperium Technology Group alerts:

About Imperium Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.