Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 995,775 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $113,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $50.63. 46,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

