ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Stock Performance
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Friday. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.75.
About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
