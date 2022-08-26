ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 7,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,136,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Several analysts have issued reports on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
ImmunityBio Stock Down 5.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
