ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 7,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,136,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

