iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Announces Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

iMedia Brands Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iMedia Brands Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.