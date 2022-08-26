Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Illumina Stock Down 5.6 %

Illumina stock traded down $12.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,787. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $486.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,470.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.27.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

