ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICU Medical Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average is $195.98. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.30 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

