iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.
Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $7.63.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.
