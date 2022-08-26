iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 34,283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

